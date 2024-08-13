Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
FRVWY stock remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Company Profile
