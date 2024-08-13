Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Short Interest Update

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

FRVWY stock remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE provides various solutions for transformation and transportation of energy in Germany and Europe. The company operates through Natural Gas, Electricity, Clean Hydrogen, and Adjacent Opportunities segments. The Natural Gas segment comprises infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas; and engages in transporting the natural gas through high-pressure pipelines to processing in filtering and separation plants, compressor stations, storage and measurement systems, LNG terminals, and gas pressure control and measurement systems.

