Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 109,418 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the period.

ULCC opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

