FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE FF opened at $5.50 on Monday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FutureFuel news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 50,358 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,302 shares of company stock valued at $429,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 321.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,367 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

