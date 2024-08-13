Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Update

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.66.
About Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuyao Glass Industry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.