Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Short Interest Update

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

