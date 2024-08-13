G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 93.7% in July

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 3,847,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of GMINF stock traded down C$0.57 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.42. 12,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.92.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

About G Mining Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.