GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.07. 1,171,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,872,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.88 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

