GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock worth $5,941,366. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. 821,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

