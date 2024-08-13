GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.28 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
