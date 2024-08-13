GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.28 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.