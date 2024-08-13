Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $369.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

