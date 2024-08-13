Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 1,589,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,838. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

