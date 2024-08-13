Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 4.93% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

