Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,970,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

