Gemmer Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 180,465 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

