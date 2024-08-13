Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,990 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 341,923 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

