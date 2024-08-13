Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 10.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $99,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 179,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,250. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

