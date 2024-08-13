Gemmer Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,347 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

