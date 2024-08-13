General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

GE stock opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.