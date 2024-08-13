Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Genie Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GNE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
