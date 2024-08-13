Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Plans GBX 4.10 Dividend

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Genuit Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of GEN traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,118,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,986.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.56.
Genuit Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genuit Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Market Turbulence: Time to Snap Up Magnificent Seven Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.