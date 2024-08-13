Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Plans GBX 4.10 Dividend

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genuit Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GEN traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,118,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,986.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.56.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

