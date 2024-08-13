Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. Getaround had a negative net margin of 155.92% and a negative return on equity of 3,722.93%.
Getaround Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of GETR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. Getaround has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
