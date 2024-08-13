Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Macquarie

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

GETY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. 18,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

