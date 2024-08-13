Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GETY. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Getty Images has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

