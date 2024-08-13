GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.82

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 121939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.