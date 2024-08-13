Global-E Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-E Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global-E Online Price Performance
GLBE opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
