Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,608,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,074. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

