Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Up 6.2%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 1,231,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,841,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

