Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 403.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

GOSS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.93. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 931,248 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,332 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 965,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 291,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

