GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Up 194.9% in July

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLR traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 771,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,847. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.00% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.