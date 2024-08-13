Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTN

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Gray Television by 13.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.