Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.4 %

GEGGL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

