Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GWLLY stock remained flat at $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

