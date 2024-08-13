Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GWLLY stock remained flat at $11.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.65.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
