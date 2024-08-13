Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $38.00 during trading on Tuesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

