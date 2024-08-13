Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greggs Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $38.00 during trading on Tuesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.
Greggs Company Profile
