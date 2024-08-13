Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS BMBOY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

