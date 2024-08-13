Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS BMBOY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
