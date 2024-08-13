Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $2,977,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $289,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.80. 2,369,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,860 shares of company stock valued at $167,199,478 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

