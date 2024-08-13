Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Guild traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 10620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHLD

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.