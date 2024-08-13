Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

Shares of HALB stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

