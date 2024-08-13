Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.90.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
