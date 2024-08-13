Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

