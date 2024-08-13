Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $106.91.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

