Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $106.91.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Market Turbulence: Time to Snap Up Magnificent Seven Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.