Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 303.1% in July

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 303.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

HROWL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. 2,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

