Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,169. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

