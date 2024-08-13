Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 480,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

