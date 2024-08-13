Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.