HC Wainwright Trims Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Target Price to $21.00

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXEO. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

LXEO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $375.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

