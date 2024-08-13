Head-To-Head Comparison: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) vs. The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Fanhua shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fanhua and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Fanhua.

Fanhua has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 8.67% 12.11% 6.89% The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $3.20 billion 0.02 $39.50 million $0.73 1.84 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 3.73 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -44.92

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fanhua beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance distribution platform; Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one insurance sales and service platform; ehuzhu.com, an online mutual aid platform, as well as Fanhua RONS DOP, a digital marketing platform; Fanhua RONS Guanjia, a customer service platform; and Fanhua WeCom that enables agents to directly interact with existing and potential customers. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. As of December 29, 2023, Fanhua Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Puyi Inc..

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

