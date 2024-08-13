Head-To-Head Review: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Vycor Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $44.39 million 4.09 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.40 Vycor Medical $1.46 million 1.97 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Vycor Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVRx and Vycor Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.90%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Vycor Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Vycor Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -122.52% -72.51% -49.78% Vycor Medical -7.49% N/A -10.32%

Volatility and Risk

CVRx has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vycor Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vycor Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVRx beats Vycor Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx



CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vycor Medical



Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. It has a license agreement which grants for the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

