Head to Head Survey: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BAB and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than BAB.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.51 million 1.65 $470,000.00 $0.07 11.43 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.29 $8.41 million $0.18 43.06

This table compares BAB and GEN Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 15.23% 17.45% 12.20% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Risk and Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

