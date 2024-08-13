Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $26.20.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

