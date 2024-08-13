Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.10 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $38.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,865,137,887 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,886.99638 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05259139 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $41,501,808.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

