Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,106.54 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.60 million and approximately $21,106.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,703.88 or 1.00012783 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.88129052 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $48,015.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

