Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and $9.28 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.44807798 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $10,475,276.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

